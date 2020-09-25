“Justice for Q” Woman demands man accused of killed her brother in drunk driving crash lose his license and go back to jail

Charlotte, Mich. (WLNS) A family in Charlotte is demanding 23-year-old Benjamin Dunn be taken off the road, and put back in jail.

Dunn is charged with killing 27-year-old Quentin Bartlett last month. Police and prosecutors say Dunn was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when running over Bartlett multiple times with his car outside of CB’s Bar N’ Zoo in Charlotte.

Dunn’s bond was originally set at $500,000 but it was reduced to $50,000 earlier this month, and Dunn was released on bond for $5,000.

What shocked Sherman the most, was that an Eaton County Judge rejected the prosecutors request to revoke Dunn’s driving privilege’s while out on bond.

Right now, justice for Sherman and her family would be for Dunn to go back to jail and stay off the roads.

They created a “Justice for Q” Facebook page and are requesting the community continue to make noise and spread awareness of this crime.