LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist is signing a bill package “transforming Michigan’s juvenile justice system and investing in diversion and re-entry services to better position Michigan’s youth for success later as an adult,” according to his office.

Gilchrist also said in a statement, “In 2021, Governor Whitmer established the Michigan Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform, which brought together advocates, former justice-involved youth, and law enforcement in an unprecedented effort to explore problems and offer 32 data-driven recommendations. This package implements many of the Task Force’s 32 data-driven recommendations, reducing recidivism, lowering costs for families of juvenile defendants, and holding youth accountable while connecting them with the resources they need to achieve better outcomes.”