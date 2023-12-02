INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the death of retired K-9 Brix. He was 11 years old.

After eight years of service with Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Brix enjoyed a much-deserved retirement in 2022. He began his work with Sgt. Macomber in 2014. Brix excelled at finding narcotics and tracking.

During his career, Brix successfully located many people, including a critically injured person who had been in a car crash–likely saving the person’s life, ICSO said.

K-9 Brix died at age 11. He served 8 years with Ingham County before retiring. (Ingham County Sheriff’s Office)

“He will be remembered and missed by his family and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office,” officials said Friday in a social media post.