DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A K9 police officer from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post helped to find a 45-year-old missing and endangered woman Tuesday.

K9 officer Woodson and his partner, Trooper Jeff Schrieber, responded Tuesday to a request from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department to find the missing woman, who was last seen Sunday after being involved in a traffic crash near her home.

With help from two other K9 troopers, Woodson searched a large area for eight hours, traveling several miles. K9 Woodson ultimately found the missing woman in a cornfield, more than three-quarters of a mile from the site of the crash.

Woodson found the woman lying on the ground with injuries, unable to move. While they waiting for help, a large rain and lightning storm began.

Two other K9 officers and a trooper from the Brighton post ultimately found Trooper Schrieber and K9 Woodson, with the help of GPS.

The troopers then carried the injured woman several hundred yards through cornfields and woods, to wait for the ambulance. The woman was then transported to Genesis Hospital.

Police determined that the Deerfield Township woman was the driver and only person in the car when she crashed into a tree. They said she was not wearing her seatbelt when she crashed, and that police are investigating to determine if drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash, Livingston County Sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case.