Kalamazoo’s First Reformed Church demolished after 140 years

First Reformed Church in Kalamazoo is being demolished after 140 years. (WOOD Nov. 25, 2020)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A landmark fixture in western Michigan is being demolished after 140 years.

WOOD-TV reported crews began tearing down the walls of the First Reformed Church in downtown Kalamazoo this past week but were able to salvage some stained-glass windows and other items.

The church has been vacant since closing in 2013.

First Congregational Senior Pastor Nathan Dannison says not enough funding was available to cover the high repair costs.

He said the church has been working with the Kalamazoo Nature Center to create a children’s playscape in the church’s place to make sure the space is designated for community use.