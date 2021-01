LANSING, Mich (WLNS) -- The is no Mega Millions winner from the drawing on Friday and now the next jackpot is estimated to be $850 million.

The next drawing is on January 19th.

The numbers for the drawing on Friday night were 03, 11,12, 38, 43, with a Mega Ball of 15.

Your odds of winning Friday night's jackpot was 1 in 302,575,350 according to the Mega Millions website.

Even if you didn't match all your numbers, you can still win some cash if you have some winning numbers.