Kamala Harris to make Election Day visit to Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)– Election Day is just hours away, and again showcasing the road to the White House runs through Michigan, Senator Kamala Harris will make a trip to Detroit tomorrow.

The Biden-Harris campaign announced both the Presidential Nominee and his running mate would be in battleground state for ‘get out the vote’ events tomorrow.

The former Vice President will spend the day in Philadelphia, and his wife will spend time in Florida and North Carolina.

Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff will spend his day in Ohio.

On the other side, both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will spend time in Michigan today, with events in Traverse City and another one tonight in Grand Rapids.

Details on when and where Harris will be during her visit have not yet been released.