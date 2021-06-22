Kamala Harris will visit Detroit next week

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)—The White House confirms Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Detroit next week and promote COVID-19 vaccines.

According to The Detroit News, Harris will arrive on Monday, June 28, 2021, as a part of the “We Can Do This Tour.” It’s a movement that emphasizes the importance of vaccines and education regarding vaccine use.

The White House says they will hit their vaccination goal of at least 70 percent of Americans across the country by July 4, 2021.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer reopened the state of Michigan on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.