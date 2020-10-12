Kamala Harris’s husband campaigning in Michigan

Lansing, Mich (WLNS) – 6 News is your local election headquarters, and as the presidential election is now less than four weeks away, both President Trump and the Democratic nominee Joe Biden are doing everything they can to get the support of voters in every state.



On October 12th, in an effort to gain additional support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff will be traveling to Michigan.

During his visit, he’ll be traveling to Huntington Woods, Brighton, and Lansing.

In the capital area, Emhoff will be part of a voter mobilization event with governor Gretchen Whitmer, senator Debbie Stabenow, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.



Emhoff will also discuss the numerous ways Michiganders can cast their ballot early this year, including by mail, at a dropbox location, and early in-person.