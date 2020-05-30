Karl Manke to outline plans on barbershop operations after court-issued injunction

Barber Karl Manke, of Owosso, gives a free haircut on the steps of the State Capitol during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Barbers and hair stylists are protesting the state’s stay-at-home orders, a defiant demonstration that reflects how salons have become a symbol for small businesses that are eager to reopen two months after the COVID-19 pandemic began. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Owosso, Mich. (WLNS) — A press conference will be held for the 77 year old barber Karl Manke and his attorneys to make an official statement over the Court of Appeals split-decision order late this afternoon that forced Circuit Court Judge Stewart to sign the preliminary injunction order closing Karl’s barbershop until further order of the court.

Karl Manke will explain his next steps and how he intends to continue this fight to uphold the Rule of Law, including his due process rights, and bring accountability back to our state government.

There will be time for Q and A at the end of the press conference.

