Karl Manke to outline plans on barbershop operations after court-issued injunction

Owosso, Mich. (WLNS) — A press conference will be held for the 77 year old barber Karl Manke and his attorneys to make an official statement over the Court of Appeals split-decision order late this afternoon that forced Circuit Court Judge Stewart to sign the preliminary injunction order closing Karl’s barbershop until further order of the court.
Karl Manke will explain his next steps and how he intends to continue this fight to uphold the Rule of Law, including his due process rights, and bring accountability back to our state government.
There will be time for Q and A at the end of the press conference.
WLNS TV 6 Related Coverage:
Local judge signs order shutting down defiant Owosso barber
Protests continue outside Owosso barbershop
State suspends defiant Owosso barber’s license
RAW VIDEO: Owosso barber, supporters call for businesses to re-open
UPDATE: Police issue Owosso barber two citations, owner continues to operate
Owosso barber says he’ll keep cutting hair unless he walks out “in handcuffs or tasered”
Owosso barber files appeal after court orders him to close his shop