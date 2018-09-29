Kavanaugh hearing leads to rise in calls to sexual assault hotlines

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - On Thursday, Christine Blasey Ford spent hours telling the “Senate Judiciary Committee" about the night that she says U.S. Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually abused her.

According to Ford, it happened when they were both in high school.

The hearing was broadcast around the country and it turns out it gave many others the courage to come forward with their own horror stories.

Since yesterday's hearing, the "National Sexual Assault Hotline" saw a 200% spike in calls and hotline officials say it's a direct result of the Senate hearing.

But that's not the only hotline seeing an increase.

Last month, the state launched the "Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline" which is run by the "Michigan Coalition to End Domestic & Sexual Violence."

Officials there tell 6 News that it's clear yesterday's hearing influenced a boost in calls.

They say since the hotline started, they've had quite a few people who had not reported incidents of sexual assault, call in to tell their story for the first time.

6 News also spoke with a woman who founded a local non-profit called "the Firecracker Foundation,” which provides resources to children who've experienced sexual violence.

She believes the Kavanaugh hearing has triggered a lot of memories for people who have been victimized and that's what's prompting people to call in.

She also believes the controversy might be helping to change the culture of sexual assault.

“More survivors are feeling compelled to come forward, they're feeling like their story has an impact on the way this world is shaped and in the way that we have community safety and so if we can prevent perpetrators from moving forward and having positions of power, then survivors are feeling empowered to do that,” said Tashmica Torok; Founder of the Firecracker Foundation.

If you know someone who's been a victim of sexual assault and is in need of resources, you can call the “Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline” at 1-855-Voices4.

