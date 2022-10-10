LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Could your home use a little more art? If so, Kaylee might be the perfect fit.

Kaylee is a 14-year-old girl in eighth grade and she’s looking for a home.

She loves to draw, specifically horses and cows.

Kaylee’s love of animals doesn’t stop at drawing.

The 14-year-old enjoys spending time with animals, specifically goats.

When Kaylee grows up, she wants to be a doctor and help people who are sick, like the doctors that helped her mom.

Kaylee is looking for an outdoorsy family with a mom, dad and siblings.

If you are interested in learning more about Kaylee or Grant Me Hope, click here.