Keep Michigan Safe files motion for rehearing on Unlock Michigan decision

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Keep Michigan Safe, a diverse coalition formed to protect the executive powers of Michigan’s governor during the COVID-19 public health crisis filed a motion for a rehearing with the Michigan Supreme Court.

The rehearing is following the court’s decision that requires the Board of State Canvassers to certify Unlock Michigan’s illegally obtained signatures and petitions. Keep Michigan Safe is urging the Board of State Canvassers to delay certifying unlock Michigan’s petitions until the Michigan Supreme Court rules on the motion.

“With petition drives to restrict the right to vote and eviscerate the public health code’s pandemic powers anticipated in the coming days, now is not the time for this Court to summarily, without the benefit of oral argument and full briefing, free petition circulators, many of them paid and from out of state, from the rules governing their conduct and leave them free to continue to engage in the illegal conduct found by the Michigan Attorney General. Yet that is precisely what the Decision did in just 338 words,” attorneys for Keep Michigan Safe wrote in their motion.

“The Michigan Supreme Court decision earlier this month allows Unlock Michigan’s illegally gathered signatures to count. Even worse, it will allow every future ballot proposal campaign to collect signatures illegally,” said Mark Fisk, spokesperson for Keep Michigan Safe. “It effectively strips the ability of the Board of State Canvassers to investigate illegal conduct by petition circulators and to invalidate illegal signatures obtained through illegal means.”

The Michigan Supreme Court’s decision cannot take effect when a motion for rehearing is filed. If approved, the question wouldn’t appear on the ballot until November 2022.