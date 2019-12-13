Keeping your family safe this holiday season

A live Christmas tree covered in lights, decorations, and presents looks like a pretty picture. But if you aren’t careful, the tree could end up in flames.



Today the Meridian Fire Department hosted a live simulation designed to educate people about the danger and fire risks around the house this holiday season. According to the National Fire Association, one in every four Christmas tree fires are caused by decorations, including electrical shortages with crowded outlets and older lights.



“We always recommend you test your lights before you put them on and actually look at them visually. If you see any nicks or pinches in the cords, or anything like that, or if you have a set that you know half of it only turns on when you jiggle it then just throw it out and get rid of it and buy something new. Make sure you have some good quality lights on your tree,” said Meridian Township Fire Departments Fire Inspector, Tavis Millerov.

Experts also say to keep candles or other heat sources at least three feet away from anything flammable, such as curtains, pine needles, or wrapping paper. It is also important to water the tree daily and when the holiday’s are over it’s best to dispose of your tree quickly.



“Eventually with a live-cut tree it is going to stop sucking up water at some point so getting that out of the house, getting that hazard mitigated and taken out completely is always the best way to go,” said Millerov.