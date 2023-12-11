LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re just two weeks away from Christmas, and more and more families will be hitting the road to visit friends and relatives for the holidays.

It’s important to know that a leading cause of death among children are motor vehicle crashes. But there are steps parents can take to keep their precious cargo protected.

First, you need to make sure they’re properly buckled up. That means making sure they’re in age-and size-appropriate car seats, booster seats and seat belts.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that doing so can reduce the risk for serious injuries or death in a car crash by up to 80%.

And, you might not know this–but child safety experts say children age 12 and younger should be properly buckled in the back seat of the vehicle.

Here in Michigan, we have cold weather to contend with during the winter months, and now parents want to make sure their children are snug and warm. However, experts say bulky and puffy winter jackets should not be used underneath a car seat harness.

The biggest problem is–those jackets make it difficult to tighten the harness properly, and a loose harness is dangerous.

Safety experts say that in a crash, the fluffy padding in a coat immediately flattens out from the force, leaving extra space under the harness. A child can then slip through the straps and be thrown from the seat, causing serious injury or worse.

So what should you do instead?

Buckle up your child with the harness first, and then place their coat or blank on top of them.

And when it comes to infants, the American Academy of Pediatrics has these tips:

Store the carrier portion of infant seats inside your house when not in use. That will help reduce the loss of the child’s body heat in the car.

Dress your child in thin layers. Start with close-fitting layers on the bottom, like tights, leggings or long-sleeved bodysuits. Then add pants and a warmer top.

Remember to remove the coat and blanket inside the car before putting your child in the car seat.

Don’t forget hats, mittens and socks or booties. These help keep kids warm without interfering with car seat straps.

Remove layers as needed once your vehicle warms up.

If you can pinch the straps of the car seat harness, then it needs to be tightened to fit snugly against your child’s chest. Be sure to leave your baby’s face uncovered to avoid trapped air and suffocation.

Experts say parents should lead by example and always use a seat belt. Also for parents–experts say wearing a puffy coat, even for adults, with the seat belt is not a best practice, because it adds space between your body and the seat belt.

It’s also a great idea to have an emergency bag inside your car, containing extra blankets, dry clothing, hats and gloves and non-perishable snacks.

For more tips, visit the “Seen on 6” section of our website.