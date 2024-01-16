MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Animal Shelter (ICACS) is reminding pet owners that being outdoors can become dangerous for you an your furry friend. They even modified their own typical routines at the shelter and say you should too.

“Definitely limit the amount of time your dogs are outside. We’re doing that here at the shelter,” Community Outreach Manager at ICACS said. “5 or 10 minutes tops, just to take care of business and them bring them back inside.”

Every year Page said they take in animals that were left out in the bitter cold. She said even though some have thick coats of fur, it’s still not enough.

One the many dogs housed at the Ingham County Animal Shelter in Mason, now on a tight schedule to prevent cold weather harms. (WLNS)

“We understand there are some pets that live outdoors. If you are able to bring them inside please do. All they need is a bathroom, spare bedroom. Something. If they are outside. Make sure they have proper food, water, and shelter. So. doghouses with straw,” Page said.

You’ll want to check often that their water bowl isn’t frozen, inspect their paws, and you might even consider buying them a coat or shoes.

“Especially if dogs have shorter fur, definitely utilize coats, the little shoes also help too because if the dogs get ice or salt or snow in between their paw pads that can cause pain and you may notice limping. So, the shoes are absolutely great if your dogs will tolerate them,” she added.

ICACS also said they’re running out of kennel space and is asking anyone who is interested in adopting or fostering a dog or a cat to contact them at 517-676-8370 in hopes to give the pets a warm place to stay.