LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. made a stop in Lansing Saturday along his campaign trail.

The nephew of former president John F. Kennedy spoke on a variety of topics, including the state of the economy and his take on the struggle to make the American dream a reality.

“This generation, we’ve broken the big promise of the American dream,” Kennedy said. “The central promise was that if you worked hard and if you played by the rules, you could finance a home, you could raise a family, you could have a summer vacation. And you could put something aside for retirement. And that’s on one job.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing to discuss the ‘Weaponization of the Federal Government’ on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

The Democrat, who finds himself at odds with his own party on several issues, was in Flint on Friday and spoke with striking workers.