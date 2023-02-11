LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman from Kent County has a lot to look forward to after winning $450,000 on the Michigan Lottery’s Big Spin show.

Billi Thielke, of Sand Lake, won the jackpot after spinning the prize wheel on the Big Spin show, which was hosted by Detroit basketball champion, John Salley.

She was selected to participate in the show after entering codes from non-winning Big Spin tickets online.

“Words can’t describe what it means to me to be here and to be leaving with $450,000. Winning is amazing and will allow us to be financially independent. With the winnings, we plan to purchase a new truck and then save the remainder.”

You can learn more about the Michigan Lottery’s Big Spin show, including how to enter, by visiting mibigspin.com.