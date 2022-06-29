Kids playing on the Capitol Lawn for the annual Come Out & Play event.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Capitol lawn hosted more than 1,000 Michigan kids on Wednesday for the ninth annual Come Out & Play event.

The event is organized by the Michigan Recreation and Parks Association, mParks, and encourages youth to get active with a wide variety of outdoor hands-on activities and sports.

Free activities for the participating kids include canoe and kayak simulations, archery, tennis, nature interpretation and several more.

“We’ve had to take a break due to COVID-19 but we’re ready to show the kids the fun of the outdoors,” said mParks Executive Director Clay Summers.

Parks and recreation facilities saw an uptick in use throughout the pandemic, according to mParks, and the Come Out & Play event aims to inspire legislators to uphold parks and recreation as valuable community assets.

“Michigan has some of the country’s best parks, trails, and outdoor recreation facilities,” Summers added.