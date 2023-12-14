JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — He’s on a mission every year to surprise as many kids as possible with gifts on Christmas Eve. It’s called The Kilted Santa Project, and it’s helping children and families in need.

6 News first introduced you to Justin Fairchild in 2020, when he started Kilted Santa. He told us times were hard back then, and he wanted to do what he could to help bring in the Christmas spirit.

But this year, toy donations are down, and he’s asking for help.

“It’s really helpful when the community can rally together and throw some toys our way,” said Kilted Santa founder Fairchild.

If you hear a knock at the door this Christmas Eve, it may just be the Kilted Santa coming to bring your family a surprise.

Justin Fairchild leads The Kilted Santa Project (WLNS)

“I get weird reactions at the door,” Fairchild said. “I know, and I’ve got bells on my wrist. And I get a lot of, ‘Who is it?’ ‘It’s Santa!’ and they’ll look and they get all excited when they answer the door.”

But the Kilted Santa project relies on donations. Fairchild said that this year, toy donations are down.

“Cost of living has gone up, cost of groceries at the store is huge, so people can’t give as much extra,” Fairchild said.

But he’s hoping people can donate more items so more kids can be surprised. “Throwing a 5-or-10-dollar present in a bin. It can really make the difference for people,” said Fairchild.

He has a few places around the Jackson area where you can donate. They are:

CottonTales on Mechanic Street in downtown Jackson

Concord Meats butcher shop in Concord

Groveland Market in downtown Parma

The project also offers opportunities to help entire families in need. Fairchild said they’re looking to help 13 families this year–but so far, only seven have been adopted.

“There’s a lot of families going through hardship and they can’t provide Christmas for their families this year,” Fairchild said.

In the end, Fairchild reminds people, it’s the community that makes it happen. And Santa coming to a child’s door is an unforgettable experience.

“It’s not about what the kids receive. It’s about Santa showing up at the door and Santa giving them a gift; that’s really the experience,” Fairchild said.

If you can’t make it to a drop-off location, the project has a GoFundMe where you can donate. All the money goes to kids and families around the community.