LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you a fan of Kinder Chocolates?

Ferrero U.S.A., a company based out of Parsippany, New Jersey has issued a voluntary recall on their Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket due to potential salmonella contamination.

The recall on both products is because both were manufactured in facilities where Salmonella Typhimurium was detected.

Ferrero U.S.A. issued the recall after multiple cases of Salmonella were reported in Europe- in which the candy was manufactured in the same facility.

As of April 8, no illnesses have been reported in the United States.

Courtesy of FDA.gov

The following product details are for both recalled products:

Product Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket Size and Package Type 14.1 OZ (400g) square box with lid 5.3 OZ (152g) cardboard basket Best By Date and location July 18, 2022 (back panel) July 30, 2022 (bottom of package) Lot Codes and location 48RUP334; 48RUP335; 48RUP 336; 48RUP337 (back panel) 03L 018AR – 306 (bottom of package) UPC Code and location 09800 52025 (right side panel) 09800 60209 (bottom of package) Retail Locations Costco in the Bay Area and Northern Nevada and BJ’s Wholesale Club stores 14 Big Y Supermarket locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts Courtesy of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development

No other Kinder products have been recalled.

Those who have bought either recalled chocolate product should not eat the candy and should call Ferrero’s customer service line at 1-800-688-3552, or click here, to receive a refund.

A statement from Ferrero expresses their remorse over the situation.

“Ferrero deeply regrets this situation. We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care. We will continue to work cooperatively with the Food and Drug Administration to address this matter.”