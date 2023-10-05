LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After two months of recovery, Roadrunner is back on his feet–and he’s better than ever. But it wasn’t easy.

“This little boy is one of the luckiest kitties out there. He was actually thrown out of the car with a sibling, and the sibling did not make it,” said Karen McCloskey, a volunteer for Saved by Zade. “Along a busy highway, our volunteers were able to find him. He had been rained on; he was outside; he was injured.”

Saved by Zade rescues cats, spays/neuters, vaccinates and microchips them, and adopts them out to worthy owners.

Someone left Roadrunner for dead of the side of a road. But the biggest issue for the young cat was learning to trust again, after his initial owners abandoned him.

“They really worked with him to make him more comfortable, to get him used to being held and petted, and just to be a friendly cat. He’s still shy, he’s definitely still shy, but he’s definitely come around and likes people now,” said McCloskey.

After being in and out of vet offices and foster families, Roadrunner will be up for adoption this weekend. “Along with the cats with have in our enclosures here, we will have 20-25 other adoptable cats,” McCloskey said. “They will all be ready to go, spayed and neutered, microchipped.”

If you would like to be Roadrunner’s “forever home,” the Saved by Zade adoption event takes place this Saturday, Oct. 7 at PetSmart on Marketplace Boulevard in Lansing, from 12-6 p.m. The adoption fee is a flat $150.