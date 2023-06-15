Kitten season is here, with many of these furry friends flooding the shelters- and that is no different at one local pet rescue.

Patience Cole, Director of Happy Feet Pet Rescue said they are overwhelmed.

“Starting about a month ago we get 10+ phone calls a day from people that have seen kittens outside, have kittens themselves looking to rehome their personal cat,” Cole said.

Happy Feet Pet Rescue recently brought over 25 kittens to their rescue- after saving them from a dire situation.

Cole said kitten season is dangerous because un-spayed cats can have many litters in one season.

“Four or five stray cats that she was feeding over the course of the year ended up becoming 25 or 30, luckily this person set her pride aside and reached out and asked for help,” Cole said.

Cole said there are solutions to kitten season, one of those being something called ‘TNR,’ which stands for Trap-Neuter-Return.

“So, TNR is really the solution to kitten season- there are a lot of cats that live outdoors that will never happily be able to live indoors but they still need vet care, they still need to be spayed and neutered, and they still need vaccinations,” Cole said.

Other solutions include spaying or neutering your pets, not letting unfixed animals be around one another, choosing to adopt a cat or kitten from a shelter/ rescue group, fostering animals, and being patient with those that are in the business of saving lives.