Know where the money goes: How to read a non-profit’s I-990 form

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, more people have been launching GoFundMe campaigns and journalists at local and national levels have been posting lists of Black organizations to donate to.

If you have donated or plan to donate, it could be a good idea to verify the organization’s financials by checking the organization’s I-990 form. Information about their assets, received contributions and grants, as well as expenses and board of trustees can be found on the annual filing.

Form 990 is an annual reporting return that many federally tax-exempt organizations must file with the Internal Revenue Service.

The form documents information on the filing organization’s mission, programs, and finances, and it is helpful for understanding and evaluating a nonprofit organization.

Here’s what to look for before donating to a 501(c3) non-profit organization, according to journalist, writer, and research consultant at Aspire Research Group, Elisa Shoenberger.

A version of this information was originally published in The Council for Advancement and Support of Education (2015).

How to Read a Form 990

How to Read a Form 990 for a Nonprofit

Check out the total assets (Part 1, 20). This includes all cash, investments, grants and pledges, land, buildings and property, investments and more. This is an important figure to track. A good start is to look at three years of forms because the value can be telling.

Observe the contributions and grants (Part 1, Line 8) This amount is the total amount of philanthropy that the nonprofit has received in the current and past year. You can find a more detailed breakout on the Schedule VIII including membership dues, fundraising events, government grants, and more.

Note Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits (Part 1, Line 15), Total Expenses (Part 1, Line 18), and Total Fundraising expenses (Part 1, Line 16b). Total expenses will tell you how much the organization spent over the past year. Total Fundraising will let you know how much they spent to fundraise.

Look at the table of officers, directors, trustees, key employees, and others (Part VII). You can see who serves on the board, top leadership to determine what connections the nonprofit has. You can find out what top leadership was paid for their work, if they are paid.