LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The darker side of the holiday season will be prowling about Old Town Saturday night, Dec. 9. Krampus and St. Nikolas will be in town for the area’s first Krampusnacht – that’s German for Krampus Night.

Santa Claus is a holiday staple in the U.S. but Krampus is gaining notoriety in Europe. According to Smithsonian Magazine, Krampus and St. Nick visit homes on Dec. 5. While St. Nick rewards good children with shoes full of candy, Krampus fills the shoes with birch twigs. According to the magazine, Krampus punishes “naughty” children, while legend holds that he beats them with birch branches. Legend also claims Krampus may make the bad children disappear, hauling them off to his lair where they are tortured or eaten.

Krampus is not a Christmas tradition – rather its roots are in Germanic paganism. He is the son of the Norse god the underworld, Hel, according to Smithsonian. Various attempts as far back as the 12th century to remove the pagan ritual from winter celebrations have generally failed.

While the hairy, horned beast may be stalking Old Town on Dec. 9, he’ll be joined by St. Nick, storytellers and fire dancers. In addition, there will be a misfit market and kids’ activities.