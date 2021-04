GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Five men were indicted by a grand jury on multiple federal charges for fraudulently getting COVID-19 relief, United States Attorney Andrew Birge said.

The indictment alleges that Jemar Mason and David Kurbanov, in concert with AndreJackson and James Williams, received approximately $1.495 million through the Small BusinessAdministration and the PPP for two shell companies. Dennis Lynn Cartwright, Jr. was also allegedly involved.