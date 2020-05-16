Kroger Announces $130 Million “Thank You Pay” for associates, continues paid emergency leave

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Family of Companies today announced that it will provide a special Thank You Pay to hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates to acknowledge their dedication to maintaining safe, clean and stocked stores.

“Our associates have been instrumental in feeding America while also helping to flatten

the curve during the initial phases of the pandemic. To recognize and thank our

associates for their incredible work during this historic time, we offered special pay in

March, April and May,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO.

“As the country moves toward reopening, we will continue to safeguard our associates’

health and well-being and recognize their work. At the same time, we will continue

running a sustainable business that provides steady employment and opportunities to

learn and grow for over half a million associates.”

The Kroger Family of Companies’ new $130 million Thank You Pay bookends an

Appreciation Pay first provided to frontline workers for their efforts at the start of the

pandemic in March. It also follows multiple Hero Bonuses that were paid in April through

mid-May, with a final payment by May 23.

The one-time Thank You Pay, which will be $400 for qualified full-time associates and

$200 for qualified part-time associates, will be paid out in two installments on May 30

and June 18.