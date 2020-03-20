Kroger dedicates specific hours for seniors, changes closing time to 9 p.m.

Due to the increase in shoppers stocking up amid the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery store, Kroger, will dedicate specific hours for seniors to shop.

Those hours will be: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The specific senior shopping hours will take effect Monday, March 23.

According to a press release, each store will have staff available to help customers as necessary.

Kroger encourages all other customers to shop between 8:00 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. all other days of the week.

Kroger will move to the 9 p.m. closing starting Saturday, March 21 to accommodate cleaning and restocking.

Kroger pharmacy hours will remain the same and vary by store. Hurst recommends that customers confirm the pharmacy hours with their local stores.