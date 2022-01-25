Kroger, Meijer providing free N95 masks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two popular grocery stores chains in the Great Lakes state are ensuring that you won’t have to look too hard to find an N95 mask.

Kroger Co. of Michigan and Meijer announced their partnership with the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services to give away free masks.

Meijer will provide free masks near the entrance of its stores in the midwest. The N95 masks will be in boxes set on a table near the Meijer Greeter stand of the grocery entrance.

Meijer has received approximately three million masks to distribute.

Kroger will give up to three free non-surgical N95 masks are available to every person/customer.

To get a mask from Kroger, head to a store location with a pharmacy, simply look for the branded display or ask an associate for assistance.

“Kroger is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping help our associates and customers protect themselves and our communities against COVID-19,” said Ken DeLuca, president, of The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “We have many accessible stores across the region and invite our customers to visit to pick up free non-surgical respirator masks for their household.”

“As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Kroger Health is incredibly proud to be part of the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history and continue our partnership with the Biden Administration and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to reduce the spread of the aggressive Omicron variant in the communities we serve,” said Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger’s chief medical officer. “Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated continue to be the top defense tools in our nation’s fight against COVID-19. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the free non-surgical N95 masks and make an appointment today to get vaccinated or boosted.”

To learn how to properly put on and remove the non-surgical N95 mask, visit here and here.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or booster appointment at a local Kroger pharmacy, please visit kroger.com/covidvaccine. For extra information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com.