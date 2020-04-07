Kroger will limit customers in store to 50% capacity

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Kroger Family of Companies will limit the number of customers allowed in the store at once, starting today April 7.

Customer capacity limits will be reduced to 50% of the international building code’s calculated capacity to allow for appropriate physical distancing in each store.

The number of customers per square foot will be monitored in stores through industry-leading QueVision technology, which already provides a count of the customers entering and exiting stores.

Along with the many precautions and changes that Kroger stores have made in response to COVID-19, Michigan has also been designated a pilot state for Kroger’s new one-way aisles.

The one-way aisles could be implemented as soon as April 7, in some Michigan stores and will be monitored for their effectiveness to support physical distancing on a wide scale.