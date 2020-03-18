Kroger is hiring 10,000 additional workers

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — American retail company Kroger is in the process of hiring 10,000 additional workers across their retail stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers.

Candidates may apply via jobs.kroger.com and could be placed for employment within several days of applying. Kroger’s average hourly wage is $15 an hour. And with comprehensive benefits factored in, the average hourly rate is over $20.

Kroger operates more than 2,500 supermarkets and multi-department stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

Kroger will also pay any part-time and full-time employees for 14 days that are forced to quarantine at home or have been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to Kristal Howard, Head of Corporate Communications an Media Relations for Kroger.



