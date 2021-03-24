LAFCU, Dewitt District Library partnering up

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – LAFCU is now partnering with the Dewitt District Library for the credit union`s “Listen & Learn March Magic” virtual event to encourage more engaged reading.

The event will have a show featuring Jeff the Magician… a flute performance by Fowler High junior Lauren Schafer, and storytime with Mindy Schafer the assistant director of the library.

In addition, there will be readings by local area youth that were submitted through the Dewitt Library.

Those in attendance will be eligible to win one of three $20 e-gift cards for a local bookstore.

The free online event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Zoom.