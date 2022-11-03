DIMONDALE, Mich. (WLNS) – Police say a Laingsburg man has been arrested and arraigned in connection to a shooting in Dimondale on Oct. 29.

The alleged shooter is 40-year-old Bryant Keith Garth.

Michigan State Police say Garth shot a 49-year-old man from Tennessee during an argument that happened on the 200 block of Quincy Street in Dimondale on Oct. 29.

The shooting victim received a single gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital. He is in stable condition.

Garth was later identified following an investigation by Michigan State Police and was arraigned on Nov. 2 at the 56-A District Court on felony firearm and attempted murder charges.

His bond is set at $100,000.