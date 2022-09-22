LAINSBURG, Mich. (WLNS) — Laingsburg is getting ready to celebrate homecoming tomorrow.

But this year’s celebration is going to be a little different.

Parker is a seventh grader at Laingsburg Middle School who has autism and struggles with loud noises.

He loves parades, but often must wear headphones to block out the sirens or even stay home.

His sister, Kinley, wanted to do something about it, so the fourth grader at Laingsburg wrote an essay on the topic of a “siren-free zone.”

“It kind of turned into, like it wasn’t much of a report to me, it was kind of more like a mission for me,” Kinley said. “We have a lot of people, not just with autism and other disabilities that just don’t really like to hear the loud sounds.”

Parade organizers were enthusiastic when they heard about the idea, and tomorrow’s parade will have a special inclusive space designed for Parker.

Parker’s mother, Becky Malaski, manages a peer-to-peer group where attendees learn about sensory issues. She said she’s glad the community was willing to help her son.

“It’s just a great feeling to know that the community supports him so much in school. They wrap around him and make it so his life can be as normal as possible,” Malaski said.

As for Parker, he just can’t wait for tomorrow.

“It feels good because then I won’t be by the fire trucks. I’m very excited,” he said.