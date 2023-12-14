LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WLNS) — If you had the chance to help decorate the White House–would you do it?

One woman from Laingsburg said ‘yes’ to the opportunity–and has helped get the historical Presidential home ready for the holidays.

Magic…wonder…joy–that’s this year’s theme for holidays at the White House. But it wouldn’t have been possible without volunteer decorators like Karen Perry.

“It was really magical,” said Perry. “Loud and happy–yeah, very Christmasy.”

Perry said she found out about the volunteering opportunity on Facebook. She applied and was accepted. And the day after Thanksgiving, she was headed for Washington, D.C. and spent the entire weekend getting the White House ready for the holidays.

“We were put into teams, and my team was Team Prancer. And there were about 22 of us,” said Perry.

But the decorations weren’t pre-made. Perry said the first day and a half was spent creating them.

“Miniature books the size of my hand that we had to create for the First Lady’s Christmas tree. So we actually had to create them and make them look like they were used and open,” Perry said.

“We also decorate the Gold Star Tree, which honors all the fallen soldiers. We had to hand-paint stars to, like, ‘antique’ them. To hang on the Christmas tree,” Perry went on to say.

“Magic…Wonder…Joy” was the 2023 holiday theme at the White House (WLNS)

Karen Perry was one of over 300 volunteers who decorated the White House for the holidays. (Karen Perry)

Interior of the White House with holiday decorations (CBS Newspath)

Holidays at the White House decorations (CBS Newspath)

Perry said the atmosphere at the White House was full of joy, and that it was a great experience. Once the decorating was finished, the First Lady met with the volunteers. Perry said she was pleased with how it all turned out.

“[The First Lady] was very down-to-earth, very sweet,” said Perry. “She shook everyone’s hand who was a volunteer. So that’s over 300 people that she met with.”

Perry said she would gladly do it all again.

“Being able to decorate all of those rooms and to know that I have walked where so many important people have been was very humbling,” she said.

And seeing the result of all that decorating work was really special. It’s a sight that more than 100,000 people are expected to see this holiday season.