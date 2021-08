Viewers in parked cars watch the animated film “Onward” at the Paramount Drive-In Theatres, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Paramount, Calif. The drive-in theater, long a dwindling nostalgia act in a multiplex world, is experiencing a momentary return to prominence. With nearly all of the nation’s movie theaters shuttered due to the pandemic, some drive-in owners think they’re in a unique position to give moviegoers a chance to do something out of the house but stay within prudent distance from one another. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Due to the high rate of transmission and the severity of the Delta variant, the Lake Michigan Film Festival has been cancelled.

The event was scheduled for August 25-27, 2021.

The Lake Michigan Film Festival should be held at a to be determined date, “when the vaccinated rate is higher and herd immunity is apparent”.

The Festival issued its apologies to filmmakers who submitted their work.

To learn more about the films that were going to be shown, click here.