Lake Michigan water levels down, but remain high

Mich. — For the second month in a row, water levels on Lake Michigan will not set records.

That is good news for Lakeshore communities that have been dealing with erosion.

Still, experts say the worries are far from over. While levels are no longer setting records, Lake Michigan is back to the same level it was in October of 2019 when records were set, and major damage was done along the coast.

Forecasts from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers call for the water level to stay below the long-term maximum for the next 6 months.