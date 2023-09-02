LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For those enthusiasts of the furry, South American camelid, and for those who are just curious–LamaFest is going on this weekend at the MSU Pavilion.

The festival will go on for the second day this Sunday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m.-4 pm. The pavilion is at 4301 Farm Lane in Lansing.

In addition to getting to meet the furry, friendly, long-necked animals, you can watch the llamas performing with obstacles and visit several vendors selling llama-related products.

The vendors will be selling an assortment of llama fiber-related items. They’ll be doing demonstrations of spinning, felting, weaving and much more.