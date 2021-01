LOCKE TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLNS) – Early this morning several cars in Locke Township were involved in a crash resulting in the temporary closure of M-52 near Rowley road.

Currently its unknown if anyone was injured and taken to the hospital.

According to the 6 New Team, the Ingham County Sherriff’s office and Williamston police responded to the collision.

No other details are available at this time.