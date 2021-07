LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing 5:01 is in the third and final day of its Dam Jam music festival.

The annual event is held along the riverfront in Old Town.

Anybody who wants to go is encouraged to check out the river-trail, while shopping at local stories and trying different eateries in Lansing’s Art District.

9 Michigan-based bands will perform live music at the Brenke Fish Ladder. Shows start at 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm.