LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing activist will hold an outdoor event at the state capitol, calling on the U.S. Senate to pass the “For the People Act.”

It is a bill expanding and protecting voting rights and changing campaign finance laws to limit the influence of money in politics, among other things.

The bill passed in the House of Representatives and was recently introduced in the U.S. Senate.

The rally is scheduled for today, April 10th, and starts at 10 a.m.