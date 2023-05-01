LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Capital Region International Airport Public Safety Department is conducting a live fire training exercise at the airport on Monday.

Aircraft rescue firefighters will be training with a simulator and classroom instruction, provided by Aircraft Rescue Firefighting specialists.

The training includes an aircraft burn simulator, which the crews will use to extinguish live fire in various situations.

Lansing Fire Department, DeWitt Township Fire Department and DeWitt Area Fire Department will also participate in the instruction and training, as the simulation requires the burning of propane, which generates a large amount of smoke.

Federal Aviation Regulations require aircraft rescue firefighters to complete the training once a year.

The exercise will not affect normal airport operations.