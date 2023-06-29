LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Capital Region Airport Authority (CRAA) has secured $9.4 million in state funding for improvement of roadways around Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport.

The proposed improvements are for future economic development opportunities at the airport, and to accommodate increased daily traffic on airport-owned roadways.

“As we continue to focus on land utilization and development opportunities at LAN, along with expanding our cargo operations, these roadway improvements are crucial to support the increased commercial and trucking traffic we anticipate seeing on airport-owned roadways,” said Nicole Noll-Williams, president and CEO of the CRAA.

The project facilitators intend to upgrade Port Lansing Road from Global Logistics Drive to Airport Road and Capital City Boulevard, as well as Capital City Boulevard from Grand River Avenue to Circle Drive.

CRAA also plans to include storm sewer structure replacements and environmental enhancements, as well as signage and marking upgrades.

A pedestrian walkway spanning the length of Capital City Boulevard, from Grand River Avenue to the terminal building, is also part of the plan. The walkway will include seating areas, benches and natural landscaping.

Representatives say the new improvements will help meet the demands of a growing aviation and logistics industry, helping to reinforce the local airport’s position as a regional transportation hub.