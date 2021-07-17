Lansing Alive, a one-stop shop for summer fun today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Alive is a chance for Mid-Michigan residents to get out of the house, out on the town and enjoy a beautiful summer day in the Capitol City.

Lansing Alive will have pop up shops, food, art, prizes and more at its event in downtown Lansing today.

The event is scheduled to go from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will have more than 50 vendors, live music, boat races and a 3-on-3 style basketball tournament.

If that’s not enough, there will also be a scavenger hunt that begins at the capitol and goes across the greater downtown area.