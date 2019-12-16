Lansing and East Lansing issue new trash and recycling opportunities from Dec into 2020

Lansing and East Lansing residents can expect a couple of changes to their trash and recycling services both this month and next year.

Lansing residents can now sign up for Capital Area Recycling and Trash (CART) bi-weekly trash collection for 32-gallon cart service beginning today, Dec. 16.

The service will start in Jan. 2020 and is recommended for households that typically use two to three kitchen-sized bags of trash every two weeks.

Additionally, East Lansing Department of Public Works will offer extra recycling days at no charge this holiday season in addition to Christmas tree recycling.

East Lansing residents can set their recycle out on the curb on the following additional Mondays this month: Dec 16., Dec 23, and Dec. 30. All items should be placed inside the cart with the lids closed. Not sure what can be recycled? Check this list here.

More information on the Lansing bi-weekly trash collection is below:

The cost for a 32-gallon cart collection is $24/quarter (every three months). The bi-weekly cost is half the cost of the weekly service for $48/quarter.

To sign up for the service, dial CART’s office at 517-483-4400.

CART will continue to collect trash through the end of 2019. Mayor Andy Schor said the goal is to reduce the damage to Lansing’s roads as well as the amount of trash in neighborhoods.

When the bi-weekly collection starts in January, carts should be placed by the curbside by 7:00 a.m. on colelction day.

Collection day for bi-weekly trash will be the same day as recycling collection.

As an advisory, all trash must be placed inside the cart with the lid closed. CART recommends avoiding overstuffing the cart because additional trash will not be collected.