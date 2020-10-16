Lansing announces trick-or-treat hours for Oct. 31

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Trick-or-treating hours in residential neighborhoods Lansing are currently expected to be in place from 6-8 p.m. on Halloween night Saturday, Oct. 31.

It’s important to note that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating as one of the higher-risk Halloween activities for the spread of Covid-19.

Please note that Halloween is not a City-sponsored event and trick-or-treating is an individual choice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For parents and children who choose to trick-or-treat, here are some important safety tips from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

* Talk with children about safety and social distancing guidelines and expectations. Keep a six-foot distance from others not in your group.

*Participate in one-way trick-or-treating and guide children to stay to the right to ensure social distancing.

*Trick or treat with people you live with.

Watch above for more information on how to have a safe 2020 Halloween.