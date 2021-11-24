Lansing-area bars empty as families prepare for Thanksgiving

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The night before Thanksgiving is typically a busy night for bars, but tonight that was not the case.

“We always try to staff appropriately for big days home games, the night before thanksgiving, all those big days, but unfortunately with the business flow the past couple of days even this past weekend it just quieted down a lot. I think a lot of people are already headed home,” Deanna Kascsak, the general manager at Barrio said.

Kascsak says she expected more people to be out tonight.

“We were hoping for a different result of course, we want to be busy, but we weren’t really sure what to expect. We’re not really sure what to expect the next couple of months either,” Kascsak said.

With COVID cases on the rise across the state, some say this is a sign of people taking precautions before they head home for the holiday.

“A lot of my friends that were going to see some older relatives definitely where not going out tonight. Even the ones that were vaccinated with the booster shot where taking every precaution to protect their families at home,” MSU Student Maddie Hopek said.

It was a similar picture at most bars in the area.

Those familiar with the nightlife in the city say they did not expect to see empty streets on a night like tonight.