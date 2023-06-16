LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Looking to celebrate Juneteenth in Lansing area but don’t know where to start?

Juneteenth celebrates the date June 19, 1865, when U.S. troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas with the news of the presidential decree that freed enslaved people.

Below is a list of Juneteenth events happening in the Lansing area this weekend:



Members of the parade at the 2022 Lansing Juneteenth Celebration.

The Lansing Juneteenth Committee’s 2023 African American Parade

On Saturday at 11:00 a.m., the Lansing Juneteenth Committee will hold its 2023 African American Parade. The parade begins at J.W. Sexton High School at 102 S. McPherson Ave. and ends at St. Joseph Park.

Run Tha City 517 5K

Looking for something a bit more active? The Lansing Juneteenth Committee also has that covered. On Saturday at 8:30 a.m., there will be a run/walk/roll 5K. It costs $35 to sign up.

Artist/author Julian Van Dyke Signs Children’s Books at Benjamin Davis Park

Like literature? Artist and author Julian Van Dyke will be reading his children’s books at the Meridian Mall in Okemos on Sunday and Monday starting at 2 p.m.

Attendees at a previous year’s Lansing Juneteenth Celebration. (Photo/Lansing Juneteenth Celebration).

Juneteenth Freedom Festival at St. Joseph Park

The Lansing Juneteenth Committee still has more to offer, including the Freedom Festival on Friday and Saturday.

The festivities begin at 4 p.m. on Friday and end at 8 p.m. Saturday’s events kick off at 8:30 a.m. with the 5K, but the festival’s opening celebration is at 11:45 a.m.

The festival is held at St. Joseph Park, 2125 W. Hillsdale St. in Lansing.

BLK Lansing Juneteenth Mixer

Tonight starting at 7 p.m., there will be the third annual BLK Lansing Juneteenth Mixer. The mixer is held at the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center. Tickets are $25 for one person and $40 for a couple.

517 Juneteenth and Fathers Day Brunch and Jazz Celebration

Feeling hungry? The 517 Juneteenth and Fathers Day Brunch and Jazz Celebration begins at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Cadillac Room in Lansing. It’s $30 per person. Events include a catered brunch by Bishop’s Kitchen, mimosas, and live music.

Meridian Freedom Fest: Blues and Jazz Festival

There’s a lot of live music in mid-Michigan for Juneteenth. On Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7p.m., jazz fans can head to Lake Lansing Park South at 1621 Pike Street, Haslett.

