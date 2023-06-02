LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The role of a foster parent is to provide a safe and nurturing home for children until they can be returned to their families. But for some foster parents, getting needed items for the children entering their homes can be challenging.

That’s why one woman started a group to help parents welcoming new children in Ingham County ease that transition.

There are close to 10,000 children in foster care in Michigan and nearly 200 children who are waiting for an adoptive family.

That’s where the nonprofit There’s Always Room steps in.

This organization provides shoes, clothing, toys, and more to foster parents for their children and it’s all free.

“Even if you can’t be a foster parent that’s totally understandable but there is always room to at least help in some way,” Moriah Bowman said.

Bowman is the director of the nonprofit. She started it to help foster parents just like her.

“I was a single foster parent at the time and I had an eight-year-old walk through my door and I had nothing for him. I thought to myself how cool would it be if there was an organization that could just bring me everything I needed for him,” she said

When a foster parent contacts the group with the age, gender, and the child’s clothing size they are gifted with a ‘yes bag’. The bag arrives within just a few hours, right to their doorstep.

“We try to give the kids a pretty decent size wardrobe of clothes so we have t-shirts, we have pajamas. Every kid gets a new pair of pajamas,” she said.

Along with underwear, socks, personalized hair care products, snacks, toys, a backpack, and school supplies.

Since 2020, There’s Always Room has helped many throughout the greater Lansing area, including 17-year foster mom Lynette Caldwell when she took in a newborn baby.

“I got a phone call and the baby was delivered at my door a 10 at night and I didn’t have any clothes and it was amazing that I didn’t have to dip into my savings to get all stuff that I needed,” Caldwell said.

The group also helps foster parents develop a strong support system.

“I met a mom the other day who had some new kiddos in her home and I was able to connect her with another mom who is in a similar situation and get them to get to know each other so that we can build this community,” Director Bowman said.



Caldwell said she wants foster parents in need to know they’re not alone.

“People are trying to bless you. If you’re a foster parent and you need something, reach out because they’ve got so much.”

Bowman said she’s in the early stages of moving the closet from her basement into a larger space and hopes to provide more helpful services to foster families.

If you’d like to help, you can go to their site by clicking here.