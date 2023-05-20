LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing ArtPath, a walkable outdoor art exhibit that features various art installations along the Lansing River Trail, is returning for the summer with new pieces.

ArtPath’s sixth year features 20 artists from across Michigan that have created special murals, sculptures and other unique art installations that can be viewed while taking a stroll on the Lansing River Trail.

The artwork will be viewable starting on Memorial Day, May 29, and will remain up until Labor Day, Sept. 4. A special volunteer cleanup day to prepare the Lansing River Trail is on Saturday.

Organized by the Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center and the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department, the works selected for the ArtPath are chosen by a panel of jurors that look for fascinating original art that is both beautiful and resilient to outdoor weather conditions.

The featured artists chosen for this year’s ArtPath:

Christine Beals of Haslett

Maureen Bergquist Gray of Interlochen

Erica Bradshaw of Kalamazoo

Jill Dombrowski of Lansing

Benjamin Duke of East Lansing

Trevor Grabill of Kalamazoo

Dustin Hunt of Ann Arbor

Jamie John of Traverse City

Ray Katz of Pontiac

Chance B. Liscomb of Lansing

Jessica & Zach Kovan of Beulah

Michael Magnotta of East Lansing

Henry Moonrod of Lansing

Fritz Olsen of Sawyer

Michael Pleyte of Lansing

Guillermo ‘ASMA’ Sotelo of Kalamazoo

Marissa Tawney Thaler of Lansing

Jamari Taylor of Grand Rapids

Brian Whitfield of Lansing

Jim Wolnosky of Bath

For more information, visit www.lansingartpath.com.