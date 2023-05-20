LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing ArtPath, a walkable outdoor art exhibit that features various art installations along the Lansing River Trail, is returning for the summer with new pieces.
ArtPath’s sixth year features 20 artists from across Michigan that have created special murals, sculptures and other unique art installations that can be viewed while taking a stroll on the Lansing River Trail.
The artwork will be viewable starting on Memorial Day, May 29, and will remain up until Labor Day, Sept. 4. A special volunteer cleanup day to prepare the Lansing River Trail is on Saturday.
Organized by the Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center and the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department, the works selected for the ArtPath are chosen by a panel of jurors that look for fascinating original art that is both beautiful and resilient to outdoor weather conditions.
The featured artists chosen for this year’s ArtPath:
- Christine Beals of Haslett
- Maureen Bergquist Gray of Interlochen
- Erica Bradshaw of Kalamazoo
- Jill Dombrowski of Lansing
- Benjamin Duke of East Lansing
- Trevor Grabill of Kalamazoo
- Dustin Hunt of Ann Arbor
- Jamie John of Traverse City
- Ray Katz of Pontiac
- Chance B. Liscomb of Lansing
- Jessica & Zach Kovan of Beulah
- Michael Magnotta of East Lansing
- Henry Moonrod of Lansing
- Fritz Olsen of Sawyer
- Michael Pleyte of Lansing
- Guillermo ‘ASMA’ Sotelo of Kalamazoo
- Marissa Tawney Thaler of Lansing
- Jamari Taylor of Grand Rapids
- Brian Whitfield of Lansing
- Jim Wolnosky of Bath
For more information, visit www.lansingartpath.com.